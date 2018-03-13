BHP Billiton’s (BLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Investec

Investec restated their buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($22.24) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($19.76) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($19.00) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,700 ($23.49) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.80) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,446.61 ($19.99).

BHP Billiton (BLT) opened at GBX 1,441.40 ($19.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81,940.00 and a PE ratio of 1,619.55. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of GBX 1,103 ($15.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.43.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

