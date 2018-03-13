Berenberg Bank Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €18.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($34.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €21.20 ($26.17) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.50 ($27.78) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.61 ($25.45).

Shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) opened at €20.02 ($24.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11,950.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.51. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €13.63 ($16.83) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($28.74).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

