Bemis (BMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 930,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 587,341 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $45.90.

BMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Bemis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4,178.51, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bemis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bemis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 139,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bemis by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bemis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bemis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/bemis-bms-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.