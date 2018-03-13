Bemis (BMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 930,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 587,341 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $45.90.
BMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.
The stock has a market cap of $4,178.51, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.57%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bemis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bemis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 139,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bemis by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bemis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bemis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Bemis
Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.