Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Holdings Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,671 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $3,703.89, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn-holdings-lifted-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.