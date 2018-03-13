Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.67 Million Position in General Electric (GE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 826.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,006,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,535 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 245,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 196,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

General Electric (NYSE GE) opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $131,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company’s products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division.

