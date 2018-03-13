Baytex Energy (BTE) Upgraded by GMP Securities to Buy

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE BTE) opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.40, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.31. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.72 million. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,267,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,171,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,126,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

