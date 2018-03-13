Societe Generale set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.71 ($118.16).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR BMW) opened at €85.71 ($105.81) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($119.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $55,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/bayerische-motoren-werke-bmw-given-a-98-00-price-target-by-societe-generale-analysts.html.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.