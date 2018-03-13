Barrick Gold (ABX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Barrick Gold (ABX) opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13,793.94, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.13. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,844,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,935 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $52,633,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,758.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,553 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,284,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,724 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 28,677,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,150 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

