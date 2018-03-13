Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 481,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 131,938 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,030,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( AGNC ) opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 11.45%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-grows-holdings-in-agnc-investment-corp-agnc.html.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.