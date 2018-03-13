Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,911,000 after buying an additional 11,619,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after buying an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after buying an additional 9,117,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,536,000 after buying an additional 8,261,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,157,000 after buying an additional 7,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE BAC) opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $335,173.56, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

