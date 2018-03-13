Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $729.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 20.98%. equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.
