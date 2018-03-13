Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil ( NYSE BSBR ) traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 705,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,974. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $43,150.00, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,008,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 192,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,526,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,864 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

