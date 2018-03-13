Banco Macro (BMA) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Macro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.35.

Shares of Banco Macro (NYSE BMA) opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,190.16, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $401.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 21.88%. equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,865,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,072 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 399,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 316,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,225,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 628,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,860,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,255,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

