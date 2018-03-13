Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 3,994.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,899,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after buying an additional 1,852,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,114,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,071,000 after buying an additional 872,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,105,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,209,000 after buying an additional 869,092 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,002,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 679,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 671,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $196,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,109.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $382,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KLR Group raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE NFX) opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $4,650.00, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

