Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE:BHGE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHGE. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHGE. UBS Group upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A ( NYSE BHGE ) opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,778.88, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -209.71%.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations.

