Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $171,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,743 shares of company stock worth $4,934,751 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.76 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN) opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,920.00, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

