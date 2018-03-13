Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC trimmed its position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,749,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ardagh Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,043,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ardagh Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 386,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,708 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP increased its position in Ardagh Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 480,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Ardagh Group SA ( NYSE:ARD ) opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.04. The stock has a market cap of $368.42 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48. Ardagh Group SA has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

