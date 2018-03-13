B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.50.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ TGTX) opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.00, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.40. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.47% and a negative net margin of 77,945.40%. equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 32,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $272,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 26,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

