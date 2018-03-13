Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Axis Capital by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 25,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.90 per share, with a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.41 million. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.20%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

