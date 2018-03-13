Axa Reduces Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,726,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,365,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $243,771,000 after purchasing an additional 286,126 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,172,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $203,418,000 after purchasing an additional 121,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,886 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,399,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,201 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NBL ) opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $15,030.00, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.67%.

Noble Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $499,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,134,052.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

