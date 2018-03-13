Axa Has $8.58 Million Stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)

Axa trimmed its position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,317 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Stemline Therapeutics were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 14,040 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $195,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Gionco sold 4,250 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $57,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,317 shares of company stock worth $1,637,383 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ:STML ) opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $504.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/axa-has-8-58-million-stake-in-stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml.html.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.