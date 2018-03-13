Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp (MAS) opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,360.00, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $438,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

