Avestar Capital LLC Invests $168,000 in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stock

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Hat by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Red Hat by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,504 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Red Hat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 655,215 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Red Hat by 8.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,621 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Hat in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Inc (RHT) opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27,450.00, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $81.06 and a 12 month high of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.69 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

