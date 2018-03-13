Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco PLC ( NYSE:BTI ) opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $135,020.00, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

