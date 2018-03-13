Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVDL. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share ( NASDAQ AVDL ) opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $292.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Stapleton purchased 140,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $1,213,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the third quarter worth about $2,100,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 8.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 37.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/avadel-pharmaceuticals-plc-american-depositary-shares-each-representing-one-ordinary-share-avdl-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.