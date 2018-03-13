Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,872,013 shares, a growth of 344.3% from the February 15th total of 871,389 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $292.21, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Craig R. Stapleton bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.
