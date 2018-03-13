Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share news, Director Craig R. Stapleton bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 31.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 8.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

