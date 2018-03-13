Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ ADP ) opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $52,673.74, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $11,307,826.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,728,420.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-sold-by-ghp-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.