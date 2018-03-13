ATMChain Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. ATMChain has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATMChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, ATMChain has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATMChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.81 or 0.05434820 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017874 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014867 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin (INSN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Truckcoin (TRK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ATMChain Profile

ATM is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io . The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATMChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATMChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.