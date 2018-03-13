Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ ACBI ) opened at $18.00 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $465.40, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO D Michael Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $249,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 51,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

