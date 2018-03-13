Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Assurant reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4,765.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 79.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 50.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,741.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 25.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/assurant-inc-aiz-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-56-billion.html.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.