Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) VP William Frederick Stax Sells 1,600 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $108,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE ABG) opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,456.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

