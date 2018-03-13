Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Bought by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ( NYSE ABG ) opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,456.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $108,304.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

