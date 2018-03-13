Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 248,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $105,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 83,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13,176.97, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 64.57%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

