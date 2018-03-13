Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.00, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $7,765,853. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-takes-position-in-boingo-wireless-inc-wifi.html.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.