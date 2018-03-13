Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 45,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $4,059,363.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,237.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $87,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,187 shares of company stock worth $27,611,828. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Co. (VLO) opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $40,560.00, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Valero Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-reduces-position-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.