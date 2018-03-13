Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $128,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 81,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE ARW) opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7,151.84, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.67 and a 12-month high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,499.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,429.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,179.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,398 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

