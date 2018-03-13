Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Arotech (ARTX) opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Arotech has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Get Arotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Arotech (ARTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/arotech-artx-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.