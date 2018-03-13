Arotech (ARTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Arotech (ARTX) opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Arotech has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Arotech Company Profile
Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.
