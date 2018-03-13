Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 9,124 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ MLHR) opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $2,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $604.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy J. Hocking sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $98,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $47,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLHR. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

