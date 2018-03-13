Ardsley Advisory Partners Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 94,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 147.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 93,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,500.00, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

