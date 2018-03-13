Ardsley Advisory Partners Invests $1.18 Million in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,544,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13,050.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after buying an additional 679,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after buying an additional 506,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,800.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 358,380 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4,584.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 271,802 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE BG) opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10,680.00, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.99 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

