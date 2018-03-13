Ardsley Advisory Partners Acquires Shares of 60,000 ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 700,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 78.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 325,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 143,033 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,685 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Robert G. Costantini sold 11,019 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $119,996.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,341.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Malone sold 7,923 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $86,281.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,669 shares of company stock valued at $670,162. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $770.02, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

