Arcblock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.62 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008890 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, ForkDelta and Bibox. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $73.78 million and $15.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00918730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00109817 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,276,718 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, ForkDelta, OKEx, Bibox, Cobinhood, Coinbene and Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

