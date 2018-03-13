Aptiv PLC (APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

Shares of Aptiv (APTV) opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24,529.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

In related news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,060,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $478,991,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $378,094,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $331,936,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $303,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

