Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,761 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $45,123,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 30,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $64,732.83, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ali Salehpour sold 125,125 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $6,440,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,796. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company’s segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

