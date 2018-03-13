AppCoins Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not possible to buy AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

