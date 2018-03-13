Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 865 ($11.95) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($12.71) to GBX 995 ($13.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.51) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($12.43) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 855.79 ($11.82).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta (ANTO) opened at GBX 918.20 ($12.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,825.83. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/antofagasta-anto-earns-hold-rating-from-berenberg-bank.html.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.