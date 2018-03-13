Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream Partners LP is formed to own, operate and develop midstream energy properties. The Company’s assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems. Its Gathering and Compression segment collects and transports natural gas through a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations. The Fresh Water Distribution segment sources and delivers fresh water for the well completion operations through two independent fresh water distribution systems. Its projects are located in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. Antero Midstream Partners LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners ( NYSE AM ) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 208,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,909. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5,052.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

