Andrew Allner Purchases 10,940 Shares of SIG plc (SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Andrew Allner purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £14,987.80 ($20,707.10).

SIG plc (LON:SHI) opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.36 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of $813.38 and a PE ratio of -1,375.00.

SIG (LON:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). SIG had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of GBX 287.84 billion for the quarter.

SHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.14) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 157 ($2.17) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 163 ($2.25) to GBX 174 ($2.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.56) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 155.92 ($2.15).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of building products in Europe. The Company is engaged in the supply of specialist products to construction and related markets. It operates in two segments: UK & Ireland and Mainland Europe. It focuses its activities into approximately three product sectors: Insulation and Energy Management; Exteriors, and Interiors.

