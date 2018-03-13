Andalas Energy and Power (ADL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 58,780,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 47,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

About Andalas Energy and Power

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, formerly CEB Resources plc, is an upstream oil and gas and power company. The Company operates as an energy company focused on power generation, and exploration and production activities in Indonesia. The Company’s operations include gas to power operations and Tuba Obi East (TOE) operations.

